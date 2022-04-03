Search

04 Apr 2022

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford Leader reporter

03 Apr 2022 11:54 PM

sport@longfordleader.ie

Allianz National Hurling League Division 3B Final 
Saturday, April 2 in Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon: Longford 1-17 Fermanagh 2-18

Longford let comfortable lead slip as Fermanagh storm back to capture hurling league title

Red card for Paddy Lynam a decisive factor in the defeat

Fermanagh came storming back to win the National Hurling League Division 3B Final at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday evening with a goal from Luca McCusker deep into stoppage time clinching the hard earned success.

PICTURES | Cracking images as Longford hurlers brave bid for league success is foiled by Fermanagh's late resurgence

Electric Ireland Leinster Minor (U-17) Football Championship Group 2 Round 2
Saturday, April 2 in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge: Kildare 2-12 Longford 1-8

Gutsy Longford minors pay the penalty against Kildare but still progress to Leinster championship knockout stages

Electric Ireland Leinster Minor (U-17) Football Championship Group 2 - Round 2

All County Football League Division 4
Fri, 01 Apr, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 2), Dromard 4-11 Carrickedmond 0-13
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 2), Mostrim 1-11 Ardagh Moydow GAA 3-13
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), Fr Manning Gaels 1-9 St. Mary's Granard 1-8

Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Ban
Tue, 29 Mar, Venue: Carrigallen, (Round 1), St. Joseph's 0-14 Fenagh-St Caillins 0-9
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 5), St. Vincent's Gold 0-20 St. Joseph's 0-26
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 5), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-2 Fenagh-St Caillins 0-46

Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Bui
Thu, 31 Mar, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 5), St. Francis 0-30 St. Colmcille's 0-10
Thu, 31 Mar, Venue: Leitrim Gaels, (Round 5), Leitrim Gaels 0-16 MacDiarmada Gaels 0-15
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Ballinamore, (Round 3), MacDiarmada Gaels 0-25 St. Colmcille's 0-20
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 5), Clonbroney - Allen Gaels W/O

PICTURES | Great night as Legan Sarsfields celebrate Longford junior championship success

PICTURES | Medals galore as Colmcille ladies and GAA teams celebrate Longford county triumphs of 2020 and 2021

Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Dearg
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 5), St. Dominic's 0-25 Clonguish Og 0-14

Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Dubh
Wed, 30 Mar, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), St. Vincent's Maroon W/O Drumkeerin -
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Drumkeerin, (Round 5), Drumkeerin 0-13 St. Patrick's Og 0-26

Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Glas
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: St. Osnat's, (Round 5), Dromahair-St Patrick's 0-18 Grattan Gaels 0-42

Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Gorm
Thu, 31 Mar, Venue: Gortletteragh, (Round 5), Rinn Gaels 0-40 Shannon Gaels 0-8
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers 0-16 Wolfe Tones Og 0-29

Under 16 B Cup
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 5), St. Colmcille's 4-10 Granard 3-13

