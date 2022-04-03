Longford GAA results scoreboard
Allianz National Hurling League Division 3B Final
Saturday, April 2 in Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon: Longford 1-17 Fermanagh 2-18
Longford let comfortable lead slip as Fermanagh storm back to capture hurling league title
Fermanagh came storming back to win the National Hurling League Division 3B Final at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday evening with a goal from Luca McCusker deep into stoppage time clinching the hard earned success.
Electric Ireland Leinster Minor (U-17) Football Championship Group 2 Round 2
Saturday, April 2 in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge: Kildare 2-12 Longford 1-8
All County Football League Division 4
Fri, 01 Apr, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 2), Dromard 4-11 Carrickedmond 0-13
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 2), Mostrim 1-11 Ardagh Moydow GAA 3-13
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), Fr Manning Gaels 1-9 St. Mary's Granard 1-8
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Ban
Tue, 29 Mar, Venue: Carrigallen, (Round 1), St. Joseph's 0-14 Fenagh-St Caillins 0-9
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 5), St. Vincent's Gold 0-20 St. Joseph's 0-26
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 5), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-2 Fenagh-St Caillins 0-46
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Bui
Thu, 31 Mar, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 5), St. Francis 0-30 St. Colmcille's 0-10
Thu, 31 Mar, Venue: Leitrim Gaels, (Round 5), Leitrim Gaels 0-16 MacDiarmada Gaels 0-15
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Ballinamore, (Round 3), MacDiarmada Gaels 0-25 St. Colmcille's 0-20
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 5), Clonbroney - Allen Gaels W/O
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Dearg
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 5), St. Dominic's 0-25 Clonguish Og 0-14
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Dubh
Wed, 30 Mar, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), St. Vincent's Maroon W/O Drumkeerin -
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Drumkeerin, (Round 5), Drumkeerin 0-13 St. Patrick's Og 0-26
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Glas
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: St. Osnat's, (Round 5), Dromahair-St Patrick's 0-18 Grattan Gaels 0-42
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Gorm
Thu, 31 Mar, Venue: Gortletteragh, (Round 5), Rinn Gaels 0-40 Shannon Gaels 0-8
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers 0-16 Wolfe Tones Og 0-29
Under 16 B Cup
Sun, 03 Apr, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 5), St. Colmcille's 4-10 Granard 3-13
