Gutsy Longford minors pay the penalty against Kildare but still progress to Leinster championship knockout stages

Longford minor footballers are through to the knockout stages of the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship 2022 despite suffering a 1-8 to 2-12 second round defeat away to Kildare in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.

Electric Ireland Leinster Minor (U-17) Football Championship Group 2 - Round 2 result: Kildare 2-12 Longford 1-8

Gareth Johnston’s Longford charges led by a goal at the break, 1-4 to 0-4, but with the strong wind at their backs Kildare were the dominant side the second half.

An early point on the resumption from Ben Ryan followed by a penalty goal from Ben Loakman set up the Lilywhites and while this plucky and decent Longford side were level on 48 minutes, it was Kildare who kicked on, albeit with the help of a second converted penalty from the same Loakman, along with some excellent point taking.

The final score line may seem a bit harsh on Longford but no doubt Kildare deserved to chalk up their second successive win.

With Offaly defeating Meath, also this afternoon, 3-6 to 2-8, it puts The Lilies in a very strong position before they take on Meath in their final group game, in two weeks time.

Indeed, today's results means that reigning All-Ireland champions Meath are out of the championship. It is a four team group with Longford (2 points from two games) playing Offaly (also 2 points from two games) last and Meath (no points from two games) away to Kildare (4 points from two games).

However, Meath have lost to both Offaly and Longford, and no matter what combination of results emerges in the last round, they will be gone under the head to head rule if not on points alone. See the full Leinster Minor Football Championship format HERE

Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship 2022 Group 2

Round 1

Longford 1-11 Meath 1-10

Offaly 0-5 Kildare 3-12

Round 2

Kildare 2-12 Longford 1-8

Meath 2-8 Offaly 3-6

Round 3 fixtures on April 20

Longford v Offaly

Kildare v Meath

Scorers:

Kildare, Ben Loakman 2-3 (2-0 penalties), Killian Browne 0-2 (free), Tom Kelly 0-1, Ben Ryan 0-1, Ryan Rainey 0-1, Eoin Cully 0-1, Ryan Sinkey 0-1, Joe Hanamy 0-1 (free), Cian O'Reilly 0-1.

Longford: Matthew Carey 0-6 (5 frees), Paddy Moran 1-2.



KILDARE: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Evan O'Briain (Naas), Eoin Lawlor (Naas); Cormac O'Sullivan (Celbridge); Ben Ryan (Round Towers), James Harris capt (Castlemitchell), James McGuirk (Naas); Ryan Rainey (Johnstownbridge), Cian O'Reilly (Raheens); Jay O'Brien (Round Towers), Killian Browne (Celbridge), Cillian Geraghty (Maynooth); Ben Loakman (Sarsfields), Ryan Sinkey (Naas), Tom Kelly (Naas). Subs: Michael Stokes (Kilcock) for Evan O'Briain (37 minutes); Eoin Cully (Carbury) for Jay O'Brien (40 minutes); Joey Cunningham (Allenwood) for Killian Browne (52 minutes); Joey Hanamy (St Laurence's) for Cillian Geraghty (57 minutes); Conor Kelly (Athy) for Ryan Sinkey (63 minutes).

LONGFORD: Caolan Hussey (Mostrim); Michael Murphy (Sean Connolly’s), Eamon Igoe (Killoe), Conor Flynn (Clonguish); Jonathan Burke (Clonguish), Ruairí O'Toole (Dromard), Jack Belton (Mostrim); Harry Mulvihill (Young Grattans), Andrew Flynn (Clonguish); Brian Mulvey (Carrickedmond), Matthew Carey (Clonguish), Harry Kiernan (Granard); Ross Shields (Clonguish), Paddy Moran (Killoe), Michael Flynn (Clonguish).

Subs:- Matthew McCormack (Carrickedmond) for H Mulvihill (54 minutes); Cormac McGann (Kenagh) for M Flynn (54 minutes).



REFEREE: James Foley, Carlow.