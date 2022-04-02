PICTURES | Cracking images as Longford hurlers brave bid for league success is foiled by Fermanagh's late resurgence 

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Fermanagh came from three points adrift to overtake 14-man Longford and capture the Allianz National Hurling League Division 3B Final with a 2-18 to 1-17 victory at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim earlier this evening, Saturday, April 2.

Longford got off to a dream start with experienced marksman Joe O'Brien blasting to the twine in the second minute. However, Adrian Moran's charges found themselves trailing at half-time by the minimum margin, 1-11 to 1-12, as Fermanagh rallied.

During a pulsating second half that ebbed and flowed, Longford, with some excellent scores by Joe O'Brien, David Buckley. Paddy Lynam and Cathal Mullane, managed to move three points clear, 1-17 to 1-14 after 55 minutes.

However, Lynam was sent off in the 62nd minute and it proved a devastating blow to Longford as they failed to score again and Fermanagh hit 1-4 without reply in the closing quarter, the goal coming from Luca McCusker in the fifth minute of additional time, to seal the deal.

The Longford squad for the final was;