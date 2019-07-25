Longford swimmer Darragh Greene edged out of World Championship semi-final place

'It gives me a lot of confidence that I can perform on the World stage'

Longford’s Darragh Greene came within one place of a semi-final for the second time this week as the World Swimming Championships continued in Gwangju, South Korea.


Darragh, who has already had a superb week, securing his Olympic Qualification time, setting Irish Records in both the 50m and 100m Breaststroke and finishing 10th in the world in the 50m event, was competing in the 200m Breaststroke this morning.

The Longford man clocked 2:10.61, his fastest ever morning swim and third fastest time in the event.

However, as with the 100m event, his time left him just outside the semi-final places in 17th overall and as first reserve.

Commenting after the race Darragh said, "It was a hard race this morning, I definitely felt it in the last 50m, but a lot to learn from it and I just need to move on straight away."

Speaking about his week so far, the National Centre Dublin swimmer is pleased with his progress, "It gives me a lot of confidence that I can perform on the World stage, so I’ll definitely jump on from this, onwards and upwards really."


Darragh will have one final race at World Championships on Sunday in the Medley Relay.

