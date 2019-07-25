Longford swimmer Darragh Greene edged out of World Championship semi-final place

Longford’s Darragh Greene came within one place of a semi-final for the second time this week as the World Swimming Championships continued in Gwangju, South Korea.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS



Another great swim from @GreeneDarragh in the 200m Breaststroke, he's first reserve for the SF for the second time this week after touching in 2:10.61, his third fastest time ever in the event!#FINAGwangju2019 #teamarenaIRL pic.twitter.com/c62TJ2q3g1 — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) July 25, 2019



Darragh, who has already had a superb week, securing his Olympic Qualification time, setting Irish Records in both the 50m and 100m Breaststroke and finishing 10th in the world in the 50m event, was competing in the 200m Breaststroke this morning.

The Longford man clocked 2:10.61, his fastest ever morning swim and third fastest time in the event.

However, as with the 100m event, his time left him just outside the semi-final places in 17th overall and as first reserve.

Commenting after the race Darragh said, "It was a hard race this morning, I definitely felt it in the last 50m, but a lot to learn from it and I just need to move on straight away."

Speaking about his week so far, the National Centre Dublin swimmer is pleased with his progress, "It gives me a lot of confidence that I can perform on the World stage, so I’ll definitely jump on from this, onwards and upwards really."

Two races down and two to go, Olympic time pre-validated for next summer and gained great experience finishing 10th in the world last night

Looking forward to the big 200 tomorrow‍♂️#FINAGwangju2019 pic.twitter.com/OgFV81MTKC — Darragh Greene (@GreeneDarragh) July 24, 2019



Darragh will have one final race at World Championships on Sunday in the Medley Relay.

