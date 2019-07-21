Darragh Greene smashes Irish record and secures Olympic qualification time at FINA World Championships in South Korea

Darragh Greene became Ireland’s first swimmer to go inside the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualification time at the 2019 FINA World Championships as he set a new Irish Record in the heats of the 100m Breaststroke in Gwangju, South Korea today.



Greene had been under the time at the LEN European Championships in Glasgow last year where he clocked 59.92 and was the first Irishman to break the one-minute barrier in the event.

His time today, 59.82 was .11 under the FINA A time for Olympic qualification and pre-validates the National Centre Dublin swimmer for the 2020 Games.

Despite the outstanding time, the Longford man just missed a place in the semi-final by seven hundredths of a second in 17th place overall, the first time ever a 59 second swim has not made a semi-final at a World Championships.



Speaking after the race, Greene commented: "Bit of mixed feelings with the result, I can’t complain, I stood up, did a job, got my pre-validation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, so to do that first day of the competition, yeah I’m happy. It really is a tough competition, to stand up with the worlds best, everyone’s swimming fast so it’s good to get that under the belt."



Greene will be back in action on Tuesday in the 50m Breaststroke Heats.

