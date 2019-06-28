Watch Longford U17 hurlers bid for national honours live on #GAANOW

Bank of Ireland GAA Celtic Challenge U17 Hurling Tom Hogan Cup Final on Saturday, June 29 at 11.30am

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Longford side which plays Leitrim in the Bank of Ireland GAA Celtic Challenge U17 Hurling Tom Hogan Cup Final at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday, June 29 at 11.30am

Longford will face Leitrim in the Bank of Ireland GAA Celtic Challenge U17 Hurling Tom Hogan Cup Final at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday, June 29 at 11.30am and if you can't make it to the big match, don't worry, as you will be able to catch all the action streamed live on #GAANOW

Longford, managed by Carol Murray, booked their place in the final after they defeated Fermanagh by 3-13 to 2-13 in a cracking semi-final encounter at Bertie Allen Park (Clonguish GAA) last Saturday.

It is a huge day for Carol as she has three sons on the squad - twins John and Stephen, and 15-year-old Adam, who captained the Longford Slashers side that captured Féile na nGael glory in 2018.  

Best of luck to the Longford players and management. 

