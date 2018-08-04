Super displays as Longford athletes win gold and silver medals at Celtic Games in Scotland

Longford Athletic Club duo, Cian McPhillips and Yemi Talabi, both produced super performances as they captured gold and silver medals, respectively, for Ireland at the 2018 Celtic Games in Grangemouth Stadium, Scotland this afternoon (Saturday, August 4).

Competing in the U-18 1,500 metres, Cian was first across the line in a time of 4:21.34 and this victory merely embellishes a fantastic season that has already seen win 1,500m gold in the All-Ireland Schools, SIAB and AI National Juvenile Final.

Yemi was in action in the U-18 100 metres and she claimed the silver medal, finishing in 12.33 and behind Alicia Samuel of Wales.

During the opening week of July, Cian and Yemi were part of the Irish team that competed at the European U-18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary.

Men U-18 1,500m

1st Cian McPhillips (Ireland) 4:21.34

2nd Joe Ewing (Scotland) 4:22.05

3rd Ben Reynolds (Wales) 4:23.21

4th Jamie Burns (Scotland Futures) 4:24.22

Women U-18 100m

1st Alicia Samuel (Wales) 12.11

2nd Adeyemi Talabi (Ireland) 12.33

3rd Jade Hutchison (Scotland) 12.44

