Longford athletes Cian McPhillips and Yemi Talabi set for European U-18 Championships in Hungary

Longford Athletic Club duo, Cian McPhillips and Yemi Talabi, are among the strong Irish team of 23 athletes that will compete at the European U-18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary over the next few days (Thursday, July 5 - Sunday, July 8).

Both Cian McPhillips (1,500m) and Yemi Talabi (Relay Medley) were also at the recent Longford Community Games track and field county finals in Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon.

Highly rated Cian McPhillips is one of the athletes to keep an eye on, along with Sarah Healy (Blackrock), Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght) and Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh).

Cian is second in the 1500m rankings with his time of 3:49.85.

Sarah Healy tops the 1500m rankings by ten seconds after her superlative 4:09.25 in Tubingen, Germany. Rhasidat Adeleke heads the rankings for the 100m and is 5th on the 200m list. She is selected for the 200m with Patience Jumbo Gula (St Gerard’s Dundalk) selected for the 100m (4th on the rankings).

Sophie O’Sullivan, daughter of Sonia O’Sullivan, makes her debut in an Irish vest in the 800m and is ranked second.

Longford's Yemi Talabi will be competing in the Medley Relay event alongside Patience Jumbo-Gula (St. Gerard's AC), Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC), Simone Lalor (St. LO'T AC), Miriam Daly (Carrick-on-Suir AC) and Rachel McCann (North Down AC).

In terms of number breakdown, 15 of the team are girls and 8 are boys. This will be a good taste of experience as they look to travel on the pathway to senior athletics.

Irish team for European U18 Athletics Championships, Gyor, Hungary, July 5-8

Girls

Patience Jumbo-Gula (St. Gerard's AC) 100m & Medley Relay, Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC) 200m & Medley Relay, Simone Lalor (St. LO'T AC) 400m & Medley Relay, Sophie O'Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC) 800m, Molly Brown (Metro St. Brigids AC) 800m, Sarah Healy (Blackrock AC) 1500m, Miriam Daly (Carrick-on-Suir AC) 400m hurdles & Medley Relay, Sarah Glennon (Mullingar Harriers AC) 5km Race Walk, Emily MacHugh (Naas AC) 5km Race Walk, Ruby Millet (St. Abban's AC) Long Jump, Sophie Meredith (St. Mary's AC) Long Jump, Ciara Kennelly (Killarney Valley AC) High Jump, Miranda Tcheutchoua (Lusk AC) Hammer, Adeyemi Talabi (Longford AC) Medley Relay, Rachel McCann (North Down AC) Medley Relay

Boys

Conor Morey (Leevale AC) 100m, Israel Olatunde (Dundealgan AC) 100m, Louis O'Loughlin (Donore Harriers AC) 800m, Cian McPhillips (Longford AC) 1500m, Brian Maguire (DSD AC) 1500m, Oisin Lane (Mullingar Harriers AC) 10km Race Walk, Conor Cusack (Lake District AC) Javelin, Brian Lynch (Old Abbey AC) Decathlon