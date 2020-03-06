Deaths in Longford - Friday March 6

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 of Michael Reidy, Ballinafid, Multyfarnham, Co. Westmeath, unexpectedly at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Beloved son of the late Paddy and Kitty and brother of the late Jim; he will be sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. May Michael rest in peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home Mullingar on Friday, March 6 from 3.30 o'c to 5 o'c followed by removal to St Nicholas' Church Multyfarnham arriving at 5.30 o'c.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 7 at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to North Westmeath Hospice, Mary Street, Mullingar.