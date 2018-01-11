Deaths in Longford - Thursday, January 11, 2018

Sarah O'Reilly (née Creegan), Crott, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, January 8 of Sarah O'Reilly (nee Creegan), Crott, Moyne, Longford, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Frank, son James Gerard and brothers Eugene and Michael. Deeply regretted by her daughters: Mary (Crott, Moyne), Angela Madden (Gowna), Catherine Sheridan (Kinlough, Leitrim), Annette O'Donnell (Dublin), Patricia O'Regan (Cork), Monica O'Toole (Legga)

Sons: Brendan and Michael (Crott, Moyne), Joseph (Dublin) and Thomas (Nottingham)

Sisters: Sr Mary Rose and Sr Kathleen (Los Angeles), Tess Crowe and Philomena Burke (London), Eilish Reilly (Moyne), Jean Taffe (Legga), Belinda Kirwan and Helena Molphy (Dublin)

Brothers: Johnny and PJ (Crott, Moyne), Pat (London), Seamus (Galway) and Oliver (Cavan)

Daughters-in-law, Sons-in-law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, Nieces, Nephews, Neighbours and Friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 11 at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care. Please Note: a one-way traffic system will be in place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Eircode N39 V273.

Margaret Larkin (née McGoey), Pauric Colum Court, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, January 8 of Margaret Larkin (nee McGoey), Pauric Colum Court, Longford town.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her loving family, sons Albert and John, daughter Lorraine, sisters Patsy and Eileen, brothers John, Bernie, Tony and Gerard, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, daughters in law Sinead and Linda, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Longford on Friday, January 12 from 6pm until 8pm,with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday, January 13 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery.

Bridge Mulvihill (née Hanley), Elfeet, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, January 8 of Bridge Mulvihill (nee Hanley), Elfeet, Newtowncashel, Longford.

She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Gabriel, son Dylan, daughters Martina, Lena and Vicki, sisters Mary, Kate and Rosie, brothers Tony, Peter and Brendan, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren Amy, Sophie, Alfie and Leah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday, January 11 to arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Newtowncashel for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Cardiac Unit at the Mater Hospital, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time at her residence on Thursday morning please.

There will be a one way system in operation at Elfeet , please follow the directions of the Stewards.



Dr John G. Cooney K.S.G., Ballsbridge, Dublin / Castleknock, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 92nd year, surrounded by his family and in the excellent care of the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, on Monday, January 8 of Dr John G. Cooney K.S.G., Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 and late of Castleknock and Longford.

Beloved husband of Anne and of the late Patricia (née Huggard) and loving father of Leonora, Mark, Susan, Rachel, John and Patricia. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Mary and Helen, sons-in-law Carl and Howard, grandchildren, brothers Pat and Garrett, sisters Agnes and Gemma, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, step-son Peter McKenna, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his colleagues in the medical profession. Predeceased by his brother Fintan and sisters Mary and Christine.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier Street on Thursday afternoon, January 11 from 4pm prior to his removal to the Church of The Sacred Heart, Donnybrook arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning, January 12 and afterwards to Mulhuddart Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Kitty Scanlon (née Rock), London and, Colehill, Longford / Glebe, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, December 22 of Kitty Scanlon (née Rock), London and, Colehill, Longford / Glebe, Longford. Beloved mother of John, Jacqueline and Paul. Much loved grandmother of Conor. Will be sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal arriving at the church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond on Thursday evening, January 11 at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 12 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Rose ‘Rosie’ Healy (née Smyth), Cleraune, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, January 8, of Rose ‘Rosie’ Healy (née Smyth), Cleraune, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mike). Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sons Sean-Michael and Padraig, brother Johnny, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence (Cleraune) from 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 10. Removal on Thursday, January 11 to arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, January 12 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Saint’s Island Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Pioneer Association of Ireland, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Eileen Brady (née Cox), 6 Park Court, Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death occurred, at Roscommon University Hospital, on Wednesday, January 10, of Eileen Brady (née Cox), 6 Park Court, Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Rockfield, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son-in-law Johnny Duke. Much loved mother of Tom, Marion, Johnny, Geraldine, Lilly and Aidan. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday, January 12 from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral on Saturday, January 13 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kiltrustan Cemetery.



Michael ‘Mick’ Courtney, Dualla Road and late of Copperfield House, Cashel, Tipperary / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff at the Mercy Hospital, Cork, on Monday, January 8, of Michael ‘Mick’ Courtney, Dualla Road and late of Copperfield House, Cashel, Co Tipperary and formerly of Drumlish, Co Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, daughter Josephine, sons Michael, Andrew and Nicholas, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Conor, Clodagh, Shane, Michael (Jnr), Ronan, Killian, Mollie and Jasmine, brother Tom, sister Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 11 at 12 noon in St John the Baptist Church, Cashel followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Charlie Comiskey, Castlemanor, Drumalee, Cavan / Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, January 9, of Charlie Comiskey, Castlemanor, Drumalee, Cavan and formerly Belturbet, Loch Gowna and England. Beloved husband of Rose and dear father of Maria, Sharon and David. Predeceased by his brother Patsy. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters and son, brothers John, Paul, Bernard, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, Michael Ogus and Chris Smith, daughter-in-law Britta, grandchildren Milo, Archie, Inogen, Jimmy, Finn and Hannah, nephew and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road Cavan on Thursday, January 11 from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral service on Friday, January 12 in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium at 2pm followed by Cremation. Family flowers only Please. May he Rest in Peace.

John ‘Sean’ Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, on Monday, January 8, of John ‘Sean’ Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin and formerly of Drumrackin, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim, retired member of An Garda Síochána. Beloved husband to Alice, loving father to Alan, Seán, Leo and Alice. Dearly missed by his wife, children, daughter-in-law Orlaith, grandchildren Sean, Conor and Emma, brothers Tom and Seamus, sisters Anna, Josie, Mary, Sr Rose, Eileen and Peg, McMonagle family, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends. May his soul rest in peace.

Reposal at the family home on Wednesday, January 10 from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning, January 11 from family home to St John the Evangelist Church, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5 arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial Mass to be held Sunday, January 21, in St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Beaumont Hospital Foundation.



John McKiernan, Drumgowla, Mohill, Leitrim

The recent death occurred of John McKiernan, Drumgowla, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Manchester, UK in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff Northwest Hospice Sligo and Doctor Dolan, nurses and staff, Mohill Health Centre.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan and his children Kevin, John, Carol, Joan, David and Philip, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning January 11 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery House private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo, c/o Rowleys Funeral Directors, Mohill.



Peter Carley, Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, January 8 of Peter Carley, Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath died peacefully after a long illness under the excellent care of the management and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Predeceased by his son Aidan and son in-law Jimmy Brown. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, son Martin, daughters Josephine Brown, Ballyjamesduff, Mairead Boyhan, Turin, Deirdre Daly, Castlepollard, Fionnuala Neary, Longford, Bernadette Gavigan, Fore, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 11 at 12pm in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard and burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Glencar Unit, Laurel Lodge c/o McCormack Undertakers or any family member.

Matthew ‘Matt’ Farnan, Hammondstown, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar, on Tuesday, January 9 of Matthew ‘Matt’ Farnan, Hammondstown, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sons Sean, Liam and Nigel, daughters Audrey and Vanessa, grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends. May Matt Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 11 at 11am in Church of SS Brigid and Fiach, Ballinacre, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie