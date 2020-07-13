Longford planners give green light for new housing development

Longford County Council planners have given the green light for a new housing development.

Avenir Homes Ltd has been granted planning permission for the construction of eight 3 bedroom two storey semi-detached type dwelling houses at Farnagh Hill, Longford town.

The proposed development will be located on the same portion of lands on which five two storey detached type dwelling houses were previously granted full planning permission together with connecting into the proposed foul sewer, surface water & watermain networks that will service a previously permitted residential development.