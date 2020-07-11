Longford commuters will be required to wear face coverings on public transport from Monday

Longford commuters who use public transport will be required to wear face masks or face coverings from Monday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that regulations making it compulsory to wear face coverings on public transport will be signed into law over the weekend.

He said the regulations, which have not yet been published, will enable the National Transport Authority to refuse to allow passengers on board buses or trains if they are not wearing coverings.

“The National Transport Authority will have the capacity to say to people you cannot come on if you don’t have or if you are not wearing a mask and, of course if people persist in disobeying then the gardai can be called but we don’t envisage that happening,” he said.

Speaking in Dublin this Friday evening, the Taoiseach added that the Government will also encourage people to wear face coverings in crowded indoor gatherings and where social distancing is not possible.