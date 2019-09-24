Old school house in Edgeworthstown going up for public auction

A former Co Longford school house is among a series of properties set to go under the hammer at an upcoming Leinster Property Auction in two weeks time.

St Barry's Old School House in Edgeworthstown is being offered at bids of over €245,000. In partnership with Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt, this represents a wonderful opportunity to acquire a fully renovated and extended school house dating back to 1929, with spacious living accommodation, five double bedrooms and raised timber ceiling on the first floor leading to a balcony.

The present owners have put their hearts and souls into this home retaining some of the original features of the school including some floor tiles, the two side doors which were the boys and girls entrance. The property is set on a mature site of approximately half an acre with its original school outbuilding incorporated. Superbly located just 3km off the motorway, it makes for easy access for those commuting to and from Dublin.

The auction itself, which is the fourth such public auction of the year, takes place at at 7pm on October 3 in The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin.

Auction Director Patrick Folan said: "We have a large selection of properties from throughout the province going forward to our public auction on October 3 and we are experiencing strong enquiry and viewing levels on the majority of available lots.

“The auction event will offer a good mix of realistically priced family homes and residential along with a number of commercial investment properties from across Leinster and also Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal.”

For more details contact The Leinster Property Auction on 01 687 5040 to arrange for a free property valuation or for a property viewing, visit www.leinsterproperty auction.ie.

