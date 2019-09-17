Mullahoran man Aodhagan Cullen was proud to represent Ireland at World Transplant Games

Mullahoran man Aodhagan Cullen recently returned from representing Ireland at this year’s World Transplant Games in Newcastle.

Aodhagan underwent a double transplant, kidney and pancreas, in November 2017, at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin and he described representing his country as the ‘most amazing experience’.

Competing in the 40-49 years category at the World Games, Aodhagan participated in the ball throw, javelin, ten pin bowling singles and tennis singles.

In preparation for Newcastle, Aodhagan trained at Longford Mega Bowl and he extended a massive thanks to the management and staff there, for their support and looking after him so well.

A keen sports fan, it was Aodhagan’s first time to compete at the World Transplant Games. He also enjoys racquetball and cycling and is involved in organising tractor runs and motorbike runs to raise money for different charities.

The Transplant Team Ireland included 29 men and nine women, ranging in age from 16 to 81, who have undergone organ transplants including heart, lung, liver, bone marrow and kidney operations.

Aodhagan lives in Loughduff with his parents, three brothers and one sister. Aodhagan said he was very excited to compete at the World Transplant Games and he is looking forward to representing his country again in the future.

