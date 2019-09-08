Longford IFC: Fr Manning Gaels beat Killashee in their quest for championship glory

Fr Manning Gaels booked their place in the Intermediate Football Championship title decider with nine points to spare over St Brigid’s Killashee in the semi-final clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last.

Fr Manning Gaels . . . 1-14 St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 0-8

The Gaels dominated the majority of the game and had been ahead by seven in the 41st minute but credit to Killashee they tried hard to battle back into contention and cut the gap to four twice.

Martin and Cian Cassidy scored late points while Aaron Quinn got a goal in stoppage time to clinch the victory for the Drumlish/Ballinamuck side who will meet Ballymahon or Ardagh Moydow in the county final on Sunday 29 September.

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum (0-1, ’45); Darren Reilly, Cian Brady, Derek McCormack; Emmet Noonan, Gary Connell, Conor Keenan; Liam Lynch, Aaron Quinn (1-0); Dean Cosgrove (0-1), Darren Farley, Mark Hughes; Pauric Gill (0-5), Martin Cassidy (0-5), Cian Cassidy (0-2).

Subs:- Anthony Keane for D Cosgrove (injured, 37mins); Sean Whelan for L Lynch (54 mins); Ryan Crowe for M Cassidy (58 mins); Cian Murphy for D Reilly (60 mins); Eoin Keane for C Cassidy (four minutes into stoppage time).

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Gerard Evans (0-1); John Lee, Quintan Lee, Johnny Casey; Jack Magan, Kealan Cox, Killian Lee (0-1); Enda McPartland, Ogie Campbell; Darren Cosgrove, Dylan Farrell (0-4, two frees, one ‘45), Michael Magan; Shane Cosgrove, Mel Shanley, Francis Dolan (0-2).

Subs:- Pat Farrell for M Magan (41 mins); Craig Gorman for Shane Cosgrove and Dermot Hegarty for Ogie Campbell (50 mins).

Referee: Michael O’Brien (Longford Slashers).