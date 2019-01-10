Planning application lodged with Longford County Council for 14 new houses in Clondra
FMK Development Contracts Ltd is seeking planning permission off Longford County Council for the proposed construction of a housing development, consisting of fourteen houses at Glebe Cloondara, Co Longford.
The proposed development will feature twelve two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows and two two-bedroom detached bungalows.
The planning application also includes development entrance, access road, green open spaces, boundary fences / walls, proposed connections into the existing foul sewer, surface water and water networks serving Clondra.
