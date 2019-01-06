Average house price in Longford is €137,000

The average house price in Longford is now €137,000, 63% above its lowest point.

That's according to the latest House Price Report released by property website, daft.ie.

Housing prices in Longford rose by 6.5% during 2018 and nationally, prices rose by 5.5%, or by €1,000 per month.

Longford, alongside, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo, remains one of the least expensive counties in the country to purchase a home.

The annual national increase of 5.5% (€241,000 was the average asking price for Q4 2017) or just over €1,000 a month, was significantly smaller than increases of between 8% and 9% seen in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and marks the lowest year-end inflation rate since prices bottomed out in 2013.

The number of properties available to buy on the market nationwide also rose by 10% during 2018.