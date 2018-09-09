Late Evelyn Gannon was a great supporter of everything local in Lanesboro and Ballyleague

The news of the death at her home on Sunday, August 26 of Mrs Evelyn Gannon (née Nerney), Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Roscommon brought a great deal of sadness to the entire area.



Evelyn was predeceased by her late husband Johnie. She was a member of an old and respected family in the parish of Kilgefin.



Evelyn was a lady of great spirit and in recent times did not let her illness daunt her. She had the determination to fight right to the end supported greatly by her loving family.



Evelyn reared a large family and she was an outgoing lady and she enjoyed all the travel that entailed by having a large family. She was a regular at the local Ballyleague bingo every Thursday night.



Evelyn was a great supporter of everything local and loved to see success in the younger generations. Her absence in the Mountdillon and the wider area will be sadly missed but her inimitable smile and cheeriness will live long in our memories and will be sadly missed. Her funeral was both large and representative.



Her remains reposed at McHugh’s Funeral Home, Strokestown on Tuesday, August 28. On Wednesday, August 29, she was removed to St Cecilia’s Church, Curraghroe for her Funeral Mass and following Mass her remains were laid to rest in Scramogue cemetery.

To her sons Tom, John and Peter, her daughters Maureen, Eileen, Catherine, Martina, Elizabeth, Beatrice and Colette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Hannah and Roisín, daughters-in-law, sons- in-law, sisters Rita Barry (London), Bridget Sweeney (London), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, we extend our deepest sympathy.

