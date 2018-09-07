Food fans gear up for Lanesboro's annual Taste of the Lakelands

The Taste of the Lakelands Festival Committee has confirmed that the popular Food Festival will take place again this year in Lanesboro over the weekend of October 6-7.

The festival, which was a tremendous success over the last two years, showcases food produce and its artisans from across the Lough Ree hinterland.

The committee hope to have over 50 local food producers in place offering samples of their produce and sharing food preparation and cookery tips.

In addition, a key attraction will be cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs Kevin Dundon and Catherine Fulvio as well as many other culinary treats for attendees to enjoy.

Spectators are guaranteed to leave happy, well fed, and ready to experiment in the kitchen.

There will also be an opportunity to win a weekend away in Nevin Maguire’s MacNean House & restaurant.

A new and exciting element to this year's festival is the launch of the local Lough Ree Distillery, the brainchild of local family Peter, Sheila and Michael Clancy.

Lough Ree Distillery will be launching their first product-a new gin on Friday October 5 at 7.30 m in the festival tent and will be in attendance at the festival over the weekend.

