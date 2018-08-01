Late Peter Reilly had a lively sense of humour and will be sadly missed in Kilcogy

There was much regret on the occasion of the death of Peter Reilly, Kilcogy Village, who died peacefully at The Lisdarn Unit, Cavan on Friday, May 25 last.



Peter had been in poor health for the past while, nevertheless his death has come as a great shock to his wife Sandra and extended family circle.



He was the youngest of a very large family born to Peter & Roseanne Reilly in the village and was predeceased by his brothers Paddy (just over two years ago), Johnny and sisters Nell, Marcella, and Alice and is survived by his brothers Oliver & Pius, sisters Etta, Lilly, Chrissy, Patsy and Mena, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends to whom we extend our sincere sympathy.



Peter suffered a severe blow some years when his wife Sandra, who was his carer, fell suddenly into poor health but his family was always there for him.



Peter had a lively sense of humour and matched by a quiet determination he was one of the characters in the village where he will be sadly missed.



His remains reposed at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, on Saturday, May 26 which was followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran and funeral took place following Mass on Sunday morning, May 27 to local cemetery with large numbers attending on each occasion. May his gentle soul rest in peace.