Peter Keenan Branch ONE Longford pay tribute to the late Martin Morrisey

The Peter Keenan Branch of ONE (Organisation of National Ex-Servicemen and Women) in Longford has this week paid tribute to their ‘friend and colleague, ex Quartermaster’, Martin Morrisey who died at Cavan General Hospital.



Residing in Blackbridge, Creeney, Belturbet, Co Cavan, Marty had been ill for some time before he passed to his eternal reward on Thursday, April 19.



Sympathy is extended to his wife Pat, son Mairtin, daughter Jo Jo, son-in-law Dan, daughter-in-law Aoife, grandchildren, Tara, Keva, Alexander and Christopher, brother George, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



On their Facebook page, Peter Keenan ONE Longford, wrote that Marty and two of his brothers, Patrick and George gave great service to the Irish state. All three served in the army. In 1960 Patrick left the army to join the Garda and he was killed in the line of duty in 1985 by the INLA.



Marty joined the army in the early sixties. He served with the 2nd Infantry Group in the Congo from October 1963 to May 64, in Cyprus with 18th Infantry Group in 1970 and served a year in Cyprus in 1986-87.



From around 1965 he served with the 17th Infantry Battalion, he was promoted to QM in the Mohill Company in 1967 and later served with HQ in Connolly Barracks Longford. Later he served in Both Finner Camp and Custume Barracks Athlone as BQ. He left the army in the late 90s with over 30 years service.



Peter Keenan ONE extended sincere sympathy to the Morrisey family at this difficult time and concluded their tribute to Marty with the following words, “Rest in peace old friend.”



Requiem Mass takes place on Sunday, April 22 at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church Drumalee, Belturbet, followed by cremation at Lakelands, Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm.



