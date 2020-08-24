Weekend flutter triggers €7,271 win for midlands punter

A midlands punter is celebrating after ending their week in style by way of a successful flutter on the horses.

The anonymous customer struck their bet in a BoyleSports shop in county Westmeath on Sunday and picked six horses for a €1 lucky 63.

Only one winner was required for a return and that looked optimistic with one non-runner and two losers among the six selections.

However the other three delivered the goods with 14/1 pick Data Collection winning at Sandown , while King Alfonso and Ever So Much, both backed at 12/1, saw the winning line at Cartmel.

The three winners were enough for a whopping return of €7,271.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It was a good weekend for the punters with a few big bets landing and congratulations to our Westmeath customer for getting in on the action. It only took three horses for a €7,721 win, so fair play to them and happy spending!”

