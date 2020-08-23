Killoe GAA chief 'disappointed' at lack of progress over ban controversy

Killoe GAA chiefs have expressed their "disappointment" at how a mediation hearing designed to resolve the club's 48 week ban from competitive action ended without resolution at the weekend.

Club chairman Gerry Hagan registered his unease over the impasse after a three and a half hour meeting in Cavan on Friday night ended in stalemate.

That outcome meant Killoe's scheduled Longford SFC group clash with Mostrim this evening could not go ahead as originally planned.

Despite noting his regret at the current situation Mr Hagan said all eyes were now fixed on a further appeal which is set for Portlaoise on Tuesday evening.

"We engaged in the mediation process very enthusiastically and we are disappointed a resolution could not be reached, but we are now awaiting an appeal to the Leinster Hearing Committee," he said.