26/07/2021

Man and woman arrested in connection with €28,000 'romance fraud' investigation

Man arrested in county Tipperary in connection with "romance fraud" investigation

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested two people in counties Tipperary and Dublin as part of an ongoing investigation into romance fraud.

During the course of this investigation, it was established that a man based in the east of the country, was defrauded of €28,000 on a dating website.

The money was laundered through the accounts of two persons based in Tipperary and Dublin. The man’s bank account was also used to launder the proceeds of a separate invoice redirect fraud, perpetrated upon an Irish based company.

Last Thursday, July 22, a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Tipperary Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This morning, (Monday, July 26), a woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested in Dublin for offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006. She is currently detained in Finglas Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. A vehicle was also seized during the arrest operation this morning. 

Investigations are ongoing.

