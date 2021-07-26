TRAFFIC ALERT: Longford motorists warned to expect delays due to footpath and road works in Newtownforbes
Longford motorists are being warned to expect delays due to footpath and road works on Main Street, Newtownforbes which are to continue until the end of October.
Longford County Council has advised:
"Footpath & road development works continue on Main Street Newtownforbes. These works are being carried out by Roadstone Ltd on behalf of Longford County Council.
"Works are scheduled to continue until the end of October 2021.
"The works include;
The Road will remain open with traffic management, (stop/ go system) in place. Delays can be expected.
