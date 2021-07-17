AIT open call invites proposals from artists in the Traveller community

AIT open call invites proposals from artists in the Traveller community

AIT open call invites proposals from artists in the Traveller community

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) has launched an Open Call inviting artists from the Traveller Community to submit proposals for a visual arts project on “Identities, boundaries, barriers”.

Artists are asked to reflect on the challenges faced by the Traveller Community and come up with a proposal to provoke reflection and challenge stereotypes.  

Watch | Bubbly flows as Longford woman wins life changing prize of a new house and car

PICTURES | Longford County Council holds special Truce Remembrance ceremony

The artist of the winning proposal will receive €500 in funding to create a piece of work which will be displayed in AIT for Traveller Pride Week in the autumn; the runner-up will receive a prize of €250.

The goal is to highlight the Traveller Community's creative contribution, showcase their unique cultural heritage in a modern context, and to provide important representation in public spaces.  

The Open Call is part of AIT’s latest inclusivity initiative, STATUS Toolkit, which is designed to ensure that the campus and college ethos is welcoming to students from the Traveller Community.

STATUS Toolkit, which stands for Supporting Travellers Advance Through Universal Services, is used to assess the inclusivity of an organisation and put a plan in place to remove barriers to participation.

AIT has partnered with Involve, a Monksland-based youth work organisation with a specific focus on the inclusion and engagement of Travellers in youth services, to adapt the toolkit for use at third level.

Work on the inclusivity initiative is ongoing and is being carried out by a committee headed up by John McKenna, the vice president for equality, diversity and inclusion at AIT.

“With this initiative, we will continue the building of an inclusive, intercultural environment where Travellers feel welcomed and valued and where we can build towards ensuring equality of outcomes for Travellers in education,” he explained.

The committee, which will also feature staff across every faculty, will have strong representation from AIT’s student Traveller population.

“The launch of this Open Call and the STATUS Toolkit initiative represents an important threshold moment of acknowledgment that improvements in participation in higher education can only happen in equal partnership with historically marginalised groups,” Alison Hough, a barrister and law lecturer at AIT, said. 

AIT, which will shortly open its doors as the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest, is committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all students and staff, as evidenced by its recent achievement of an Athena SWAN Bronze award and annual celebration of Traveller Ethnicity Day

Submissions can be in writing by post, email or by video until Sept 3, 2021, at 5pm. The application forms and full details can be found here. Further information about the competition can be obtained by emailing ahough@ait.ie .

FAI secures 2024 UEFA Europa League final for Aviva Stadium

Longford farmers support Hooves4Hospice

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie