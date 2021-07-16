Longford farmers support Hooves4Hospice

Hooves 4 Hospice is a great community project giving the need we have here in the Midlands for a Regional Hospice and Joe Farrelly of Pallas, Abbeyshrule, hs no doubt but that farmers will be generous as they always are when it comes to supporting worthwhile causes.

“Community involvement is at the heart of every successful fundraising venture be it a school, church or family facilities and farmers have never been found wanting when it comes to supporting their local community. I have no doubt but they will row in behind Hooves 4 Hospice,” added Joe who runs a beef farm with his wife Christina.

“Cancer is so prevalent nowadays, and unfortunately no community is left untouched. I understand the need and I’m delighted to be involved.

“This is an opportunity for us all to get behind this great effort to provide this much needed facility for the people of the Midlands.

“It is great to hear that there has been such support already from the farming community and I would be encouraging as many farmers as can to get involved,” added Joe.

He explained that he immediately decided to get involved on hearing about Hooves 4 Hospice from the Maye family and Mullingar Lions Club who along with Lions clubs in the midlands are the promotors of this project.

“There is no difficulty in getting involved. When purchasing replacement cattle, last year, I included one Whitehead bullock for the Project and then contacted the H 4 H office, in Tullamore and they organised the registration and tagging of the animal which is now running with my own herd.

“When sold the proceeds will go towards H 4 H. Just so pleased of the opportunity to support this venture and I wish those involved the very best of luck with their efforts” said Joe.

The first animal donated to Hooves 4 Hospice was registered in February 2020. A year later the number of registered animals has grown to 440.

So far 20 ready for sale animals have been sold and realised a total of €26,508 or an average of €1,325 each. Marts have been generous in waiving their fees and meat factories have paid top prices for Hooves 4 Hospice animals.

Farmers have been most generous in donating and rearing animals and their generosity is greatly appreciated according to Pat Lalor, chairman of Hooves 4 Hospice.

“The Covid 19 pandemic has meant that we have not been able to meet with farmers we know are interested in being part of our fund raising project.

“We hope that circumstances will improve sufficiently during this year to enable us to catch up on lost time and valuable opportunities,” explained Pat.

In the meantime we would be most grateful if farmers interested in knowing more about the project and perhaps getting involved would contact us by Phone 085 8775477; Email; h4h@midlandhospice.ie or completing the form on our website: www.h4h.midlandhospice.ie.