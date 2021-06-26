A day in the life of Rescue 118 helicopter - a busy 24 hours that highlights this vital service

The crews of Rescue had a busy 24 hours that really shows the range of vital services that they provide.

A spokesperson said: "Such is the variable nature of search and rescue in Ireland we had five completely different taskings - a person in difficulty on Nephin who was airlifted to Castlebar hospital.

"Our next job was for a fishing vessel which lost power. We were able to relay information to the Coast guard.

"Following on from that, there was a call with good intent. A member of the public saw persons on a boat and thought that they were in trouble and made a 999 call to the Coast Guard. We were able to confirm that the persons were not in distress.

"After that we were asked to assist in the locating of a missing person.

"We were then able to carry out an island medivac from Tory Island to Letterkenny hospital.

"If you see someone in trouble on or near the water, on the mountains or near the cliffs please call 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard."