Longford music enthusiasts invited to get behind free digital summer camp

Music

Music enthusiasts are being invited to join a free digital summer camp for Primary School aged pupils

Kick start the summer with Music Generation Longford by joining their free digital summer camp for Primary School aged pupils.

Over the course of five days, music enthusiasts aged seven to 12 can learn the art of songwriting with ukulele, with the aim of creating their own song by the end of the week.

Hosted on Zoom with Music Generation Longford’s Music Educators Ray McLoughlin and David Crowe, the workshops will cover the basics of writing song lyrics with accompanying ukulele.

The students will gain a wealth of knowledge that they can put to practice all summer long.

These free classes will take place from Monday, June 28 to Friday July 2; with the first group, ages seven to nine running from 10am t0 12pm and the second group, ages 10 to 12, from 1pm to 3pm.

Ukuleles are also available free of charge for participants; all you have to do is contact musicgenerationlongfor@ lwetb.ie to register.

