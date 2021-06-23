Irish Cancer Society invites Longford people to take part in survey about impact of cancer

Has cancer affected your access to financial services?
The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) is inviting Longford people to take part in a survey to help the organisation understand the experience of people affected by cancer when accessing financial services/products.
The ICS plans to use the aggregated results of the survey in a forthcoming publicly available report and may also communicate or reference the findings from the research through articles, interviews, webinars, reports and other public or social media formats.
No answers you give in this survey will be attributed to the participant, and no personally identifiable data will be shared.
The link to the survey which is being conducted by Core Research on behalf of the ICS can be found at www.cancer.ie
Judge orders arrest of man who phoned ambulance for himself in middle of Longford court hearing
A judge has tonight ordered the arrest of a banned motorist who phoned an ambulance for himself in the middle of a court hearing which subsequently found him guilty of a string of road traffic offences.
BREAKING: Romanian gang caught attempting to steal €1300 worth of alcohol from Longford supermarket
Three Romanian men who allegedly attempted to walk out of a Longford supermarket earlier today with €1300 worth of alcohol have been remanded in custody as gardaí attempt to ascertain their identities.
