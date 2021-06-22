BREAKING: Romanian gang caught attempting to steal €1300 worth of alcohol from Longford supermarket

An image of the alleged stolen haul obtained by the Leader
Three Romanian men who allegedly attempted to walk out of a Longford supermarket earlier today with €1300 worth of alcohol have been remanded in custody as gardaí attempt to ascertain their identities.
Alexandru Facaeru (38), Mihai Apostle (23) and Andrei Stoica (23), all of 9 Church Avenue, Blanchardstown, Co Dublin were brought before a sitting of Longford District Court this evening.
All three appeared charged in connection to the alleged theft of almost €1,300 of goods from Tesco's, Longford Shopping Centre, earlier today.
Garda Anthony Scanlon gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution with Sgt Mark Mahon stating the State would be seeking to remand the trio in custody to try and find out their identities.
Garda Scanlon, who revealed how all of the items had been recovered, revealed approaches had already been made through Interpol to establish if any of the accused have any previous convictions to their names.
Defence solicitor Aileen Mollahan said it was her clients arrived into Ireland three months ago, insisting all three would be pleading guilty with the alleged incident being the first time they had come to garda attention.
"They are very, very sorry for their actions and are very sorry to both the gardaí and the court," she said.
Ms Mollahan explained how the three men were residing with two other individuals in Dublin and were paying €85 a week for rent.
Garda Scanlon replied, saying gardaí were still unsure about some of the details which had been provided by the men following their arrest.
"They had Romanian ID cards on them," he said.
"From a visual check, all three ID cards were different and there would be doubts about their credibility."
Sgt Mahon said the prosecution would be pressing for a newly set up Immigration Unit within the Roscommon/Longford Garda Division to carry out further inquiries in the interim.
Judge Hughes remanded all three to a sitting of Harristown District Court on Friday.
Legal aid was also granted to the three accused.
For more, see next week's Longford Leader.
More News
Day 15: Trial of four men accused of abducting and assaulting Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney
The late Bridget (Breege) O'Neill (née Reilly), Tara Court, Balbriggan, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.