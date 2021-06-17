Sinn Féin are Ireland's most popular party - poll reveals

The main Irish opposition party, Sinn Féin has risen 3% in public opinion according to the latest Ipsos MRBI survey to 31%.

Sinn Féin has a four point lead on its nearest rivals Fine Gael in the latest poll.

Fine Gael is in second place on 27%, which is down 3 and Fianna Fail stands at 20%, up 6.

Support for the Green Party and Labour was unchanged at 6% and 3% respectively.

The Social Democrats dropped a point to 2%, while People Before Profit saw the opposite effect, up one point to 2%. Independents and others were down six points to 13%.

The Government’s approval rating has jumped by 10 points since February, with more than half of voters, 53%, saying they are satisfied with the coalition.

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, the nomination of First and Deputy First Ministers is expected to happen later today, meaning the Executive will be restored four days after Arlene Foster resigned as First Minister.

This comes after the British government has agreed to introduce an Irish language act in Northern Ireland if the Stormont Assembly fails to do so by the end of September.

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it's all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Multimedia

