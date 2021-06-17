Bord na Móna to 'carefully' examine High Court judgement over Derryadd windfarm before deciding next move

Bord na Mona bosses have said they will "carefully" examine the details contained in a High Court decision yesterday to overturn its plans to develop a windfarm in Co Longford.

The semi-state body declined to respond directly to Mr Justice Richard Humphreys decision to uphold a challenge brought by Environmentalist Peter Sweetman, preferring instead to state it would examine the ruling thoroughly.

"Bord na Móna note today’s high court judgment for the company’s proposed Derryadd Wind Farm," read a statement issued to the Leader this morning.

"The company will now consider the judgement carefully before deciding its next steps and will not be making any further comment at this time."

It's unclear at this stage as to what steps the company can or might look to explore in the aftermath of yesterday's ruling.

It is the latest in a series of blows to emerge following its announcement earlier this year to end all peat harvesting on its lands, as it continues to progress its "brown to green" strategy.

Pressure, in recent weeks, has been growing on the firm to “explicitly state” that it will provide “written legal agreements” to farmers and landowners who could be affected by the semi-state company’s vast bog rewetting project.

Environment and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan has likewise been urged to ramp up the role of Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey as frustrations grow over peat harvesting and turf cutting too.

Meanwhile, a statement issued on behalf of Mr Sweetman's legal team this morning has cited how yesterday's judgement could have far reaching consequences for the future of windfarm development across the country.

"This ruling will have a substantial impact on the nature and detail of any further planning applications for windfarms within the state, and marks a significant threshold for developers to meet in providing the requisite detail in their applications for Wind Farm Development permission," read the statement.