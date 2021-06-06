Man in 40's arrested after gardaí in midlands seize €120,000 worth of cocaine
Gardaí in the Midlands have arrested a man following the seizure of €120,000 suspected cocaine on Saturday, 5th June 2021.
Gardaí attached to the Laois Offaly Divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in the Cappakeel area of Portlaoise at approximately 2.50pm.
Upon a search of the vehicle, cocaine with an estimated value of €120,000 was discovered.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and he was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.
The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
WATCH: Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon wow crowds in Clondra
Country music lovers were given an unexpected treat on the banks of Clondra Harbour last night, courtesy of an impromptu performance from musical stars Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.