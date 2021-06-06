Man in 40's arrested after gardaí in midlands seize €120,000 worth of cocaine

Man in 40's arrested after gardaí in midlands seize €120,000 worth of cocaine

Man in 40's arrested after gardaí in midlands seize €120,000 worth of cocaine

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardaí in the Midlands have arrested a man following the seizure of €120,000 suspected cocaine on Saturday, 5th June 2021.
 
Gardaí attached to the Laois Offaly Divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in the Cappakeel area of Portlaoise at approximately 2.50pm.

Upon a search of the vehicle, cocaine with an estimated value of €120,000 was discovered.
 
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and he was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.
 
The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis.
 
Investigations are ongoing.

COMPETITION: Win a wonderful family staycation at the gorgeous Red Door Cottages in beautiful Leitrim

Down Memory Lane | Gallery of magic memories from hugely popular Longford Vintage Club Show

Massive achievement as second Longford swimmer heading to Olympic Games in Tokyo

Gerry Quinn is set to join fellow Longford swimmer Darragh Greene at Olympics

WATCH: Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon wow crowds in Clondra

Pair join forces for TG4 documentary

Country music lovers were given an unexpected treat on the banks of Clondra Harbour last night, courtesy of an impromptu performance from musical stars Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie