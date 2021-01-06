Leitrim nurse administers first dose of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sligo University Hospital

The roll-out of the COVID 19 vaccination campaign began in Sligo University Hospital today, Wednesday, January 6th. Mary Meade was the first staff member in the hospital to receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. Mary received the vaccine from her nursing colleague Catherine Greaney (Glancy) from Leitrim Village.

LATEST: Never more important to stay home as Longford records highest number of Covid-19 infections in single day

The vaccine was the first to be administered in County Sligo and over the coming weeks the vaccination programme will be extended across the hospital and community services. Between today and the end of this week, over 500 staff will be vaccinated at Sligo University Hospital.

Commenting, Mary said “I am delighted to get this vaccine today which will offer protection from COVID-19 and from the serious complications it can cause. I have worked in SUH for over 20 years and am currently the Staff Midwife working in the Maternity Ward which has been treating suspect and confirmed COVID-19 patients since the onset of the pandemic. We have seen the devastating effect of this infection on our patients and their families and 2020 was a really difficult year for everyone working in the health services. As we begin a new year, it is really positive to see the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign”.

Also read: 'It will be May or June at least' before pubs are allowed reopen, warns Longford publican

Grainne McCann Hospital Manager at Sligo University Hospital, said, “Everyone in SUH is delighted to see the commencement of this vaccination programme here on site today. Our plan today is to provide the vaccine to staff on Red Zone areas/wards. Over the coming days and weeks we will be rolling out the vaccine to our staff and across the entire hospital. After a really difficult year we are delighted that this vital vaccination programme has begun here in Sligo University Hospital”.

Marion Ryder, Director of Nursing at Sligo University Hospital.

Marion Ryder, Director of Nursing at Sligo University Hospital whose team is delivering the COVID-19 vaccine campaign across the hospital said, “2020 has been a very difficult year for everyone including health care staff. Today is a really positive day and I want to thank our peer vaccination team here in SUH for their commitment to rolling out this essential vaccine. This vaccine will be provided via 2 doses. Information will be provided to each person who receives the vaccine explaining the process to them, including the requirement to receive a second dose of this vaccine in 3 weeks. While the vaccine is not mandatory, it is recommended that everyone gets the vaccine when it is offered to them. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine should protect from the serious complications of COVID-19 and reduce the illness and deaths caused by this virus”.

Commenting Tony Canavan CEO of the Saolta Group which has overall responsibility for the acute hospitals and the west and north west said, “Today is a really important day for Sligo University Hospital and we are delighted that we have commenced the roll-out of this critical vaccination programme in the hospital. The vaccines will be delivered in stages and we will be extending the vaccination programme across the entire hospital over the coming weeks as we receive vaccine supply. This is a huge vaccination programme and our priority it to provide it to our staff as quickly as possible in the safest possible manner”.

Concluding Paul Hooton, Saolta Group Chief Group Director of Nursing and Midwifery said, “We began the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign last week in University Hospital Galway and today we have begun vaccination clinics across all Saolta Group hospitals, including Sligo University Hospital. We are working hard across each of our hospitals in the Saolta Group to ensure that this critical vaccine is provided to all staff as soon as possible”.