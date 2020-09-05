Gardaí launch investigation after woman allegedly struck by pickaxe during row

Gardai are investigating an assault after a woman was allegedly hit with a pick axe during a row in Leitrim earlier this week.

The incident occurred at Pairc Beag, Lis Cara, Carrick-on-Shannon at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday, September 3.

The woman’s injuries are understood to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.

