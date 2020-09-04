Longford solicitor promoted to senior counsel role

A Longford solicitor has been named among 17 legal professionals across the country to have been granted the right to become a senior counsel.

Patrick Groarke, of Groarke & Partners in Longford town is among the latest batch of legal professionals to be awarded the honour by the Law Society of Ireland.

Its president, Michele O’Boyle said, “I am proud to be at the helm when 17 solicitors made history this week, as the first in the State to be granted the right to use the title of Senior Counsel.

"They come from a wide variety of practices right across the country, spanning urban and rural, large practices and small, as well as sole practitioners.

“It is clear that the depth and breadth of experience and expertise these colleagues collectively possess is of enormous value to the Irish justice system.”

“I hope and expect many more solicitors who possess the necessary skills, knowledge and experience will apply in the coming years,” Ms O’Boyle added. “In particular, I look forward to seeing a balance of male and female solicitors applying for and being granted Patents of Precedence, to reflect the modern legal profession and 21st Century Ireland.”