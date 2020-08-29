Dogs are now on the guest list at a popular Midlands hotel

A Midlands hotel has announced welcome news for dog owners, choosing National Dog Day to reveal their canine friendly news.

The Killeshin Hotel and Leisure Club in Portlaoise, owned by Supermac's giant Pat McDonagh, is now officially a Dog Friendly Hotel.

"Wooftastic news! Well it seems fitting on National Dog Day to announce we are now a dog friendly hotel!

"We know our furry four legged friends are part of the family and now you don't need to leave them at home.

"We are the ideal location for you and your furry friend to enjoy a relaxing and much needed break away. With plenty to do for you and your pet to enjoy from a lovely stroll through Emo Court & Parklands or a more active hike along The Slieve Bloom trails and allow your little one to stretch your legs and take in the best that the the county of Laois has to offer.

They say that their rooms are best suited to smaller doggies. Guests are asked to bring the dogs' own food and bedding and make sure all vaccinations are up to date. Pets must be on a leash at all times when in public areas of the hotel and are not allowed in the food and beverage serving areas.

"We ask kindly that noise kept to a minimum please. There is an additional supplement of €30 for your pet to stay, with a maximum of two dogs per room," the hotel explains.

"We hope you have a wooftastic time with us!" they say.