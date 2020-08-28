Elderly dog rescued from lake by Lanesboro's Lough Ree Sub Aqua Club

It was a case of being in the right place at the right time yesterday evening for Nash the dog who got into difficulty while swimming in Lough Owel.

Fortunately for Nash, the lads from Lough Ree Sub Aqua Club in Lanesboro were on hand to help out.

The club just happened to be preparing to launch at Lough Owel for a training exercise when they were approached by a man who said his dog had gone missing in the lake.

The man was alarmed because the dog was elderly and could no longer be seen. Nash had become disoriented and tired out and couldn't find his way back to land.

The club members immediately sprung to action, taking the dog's owner out in the boat to locate and retrieve the dog.

It was a lucky rescue and Nash was safely returned to dry land.