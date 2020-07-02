An Taoiseach Micheál Martin praises Dr Tony Holohan for his leadership during the pandemic

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has announced this evening that he is taking time out from his work commitments to spend time with his family.

#WATCH Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan is taking time out from his work commitments to spend time with his family



His wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2012



The Taoiseach has been notified & Dr. Ronan Glynn has been appointed acting CMO #VMNews | @CMOireland pic.twitter.com/7w1KlnO8aF — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) July 2, 2020

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, “I would like to thank Dr Holohan on behalf of myself and the people of Ireland for helping to guide this country through the COVID-19 emergency. His work, experience and briefings helped people to understand the gravity of the situation facing us, while his calmness reassured us that if we followed the guidelines and advice we would overcome these great challenges together.

“Every home in Ireland has come to know Dr Tony Holohan. His leadership during the pandemic has given us all confidence that the decisions being made are based on solid public health advice. As a country we owe him and his family a great debt of gratitude."

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today, July 2, been informed that a total of five people with Covid-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,738* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, July 1, the HPSC has been notified of 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,489** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Thursday 2nd July) to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, urged people to take individual responsibility in the battle against Covid-19.

“What has been a collective and effective national effort to suppress COVID-19 in Ireland, now also becomes an individual mission. Every person must risk assess their own environments, make appropriate decisions about where they will go and who they will meet, and how they can ensure their safety and the safety of those around them.

“Continue to follow public health advice, understand the risks of your actions and environments and stay safe,” he said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the spread of the disease is not slowing around th world.

“60% of all COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past month. The transmission of the virus is accelerating globally. In order to limit the potential for a resurgence of the disease in Ireland, we all must continue to follow public health advice and take responsibility for our individual actions,” he said.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group. He leads a group of experts that have crunched the numbers. They have noticed and warned of a change in the reproduction number or r number.

If the reproduction number is higher than one, then the number of cases can snowball.

“The reproductive number is now estimated to be closer to 1 than it has been in recent weeks. The R number is easily influenced by small changes to the transmission of the virus.

“We have noticed an increase in the number of cases towards the end of last week. It is a trend that NPHET will continue to monitor closely,” he said.

Dr Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Operations, HSE, warned that the health system needs people to stay the course.

“Due to the good practices of the public our ICU’s were not overwhelmed. Although they were busy, every patient got the care they deserved. Some of us may have witnessed the reality of the frontlines in our hospitals on recent television documentaries. We should not lose sight of what is at risk and how fragile our systems are in the face of this pandemic. Please continue to follow public health advice,” she said.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 deaths. The figure of 1,738 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,489 confirmed cases reflects this.