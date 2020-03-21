Gardai appeal for help to find missing Waterford man

Gardaí at Dungarvan are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 42-year-old John Deegan from Tallow, Co Waterford.

John was last seen when he left his home in Tallow, Co. Waterford at approximately 6pm on Friday, March 20.

He is understood to be travelling in a silver Volkswagen Passat Saloon, partial registration number 151 KY.

He is described as approximately 5ft 10’ in height and of thin build with short red hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a black ski jacket and a blue/green half zip jumper.

His family have serious concerns for his wellbeing and have sought Garda assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

