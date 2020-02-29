Public advised to stay indoors as 'severe' Storm Jorge hits Ireland

Members of the public have been advised to stay indoors throughout the duration of the rare Status Red wind warning, as Storm Jorge hits Ireland this Saturday afternoon.

Clare and Galway are enduring treacherous weather conditions, as violent gales have hit the west coast, rendering coastal communities vulnerable to flooding.

Though the rest of the country, including Longford, is on Orange Alert, people are still being advised to exercise caution while outdoors or on the road.

People have been urged to not make any unnecessary journeys throughout the day, due to the risk of scattered debris and falling trees.

Within the past two hour Met Éireann's Mace Head station in Galway has exceeded the Status RED warning levels. Dangerous conditions expected to continue for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/zOHmXJHea2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 29, 2020

A number of events have been cancelled in Clare and Galway this Saturday as a result of Met Eireann's Status Red alert.

The Status Red warning remains in place until 3pm while the Orange wind warning for the rest of the country will last until 7pm.

There are two other weather warnings in situ for Longford; a Status Yellow alert for snow/ice until 4pm, and a Status Yellow warning for rain until midnight.

The National Emergency Coordination Group convened a meeting this Saturday afternoon, to discuss the necessary measures that need to be taken throughout the day.

People are asked to check in on those who live alone or are isolated. In the event of an emergency, contact 999, and ensure that your mobile phone is charged in the event of an outage in your area.

