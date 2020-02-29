Longford wakes up to snow as Met Éireann issues snow / ice warning on top of three #StormJorge wind warnings for county
Met Eireann has issued four Weather Warnings covering Longford for Saturday:
Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for Longford
Wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow spreading eastwards this morning will lead to icy conditions.
Later this morning a more persistent band of rain and sleet will cross the country, turning to snow for a time, particular over the Midlands and north of the country, and over high ground elsewhere.
The combination of sleet/snow and strong winds will lead to low visibility and hazardous driving conditions.
Valid from 7am Saturday to 4pm Saturday.
Other Weather Warnings for Longford are:
STATUS ORANGE - WIND WARNING FOR LEINSTER
Severe winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.
Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoon and early evening with gusts of 110 to 120km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas.
Valid from 1pm to 7pm Saturday.
STATUS YELLOW - WIND WARNING FOR LEINSTER
Strong winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.
Southwesterly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h on Saturday morning with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.
Valid 9am to 1pm on Saturday.
STATUS YELLOW - WIND WARNING FOR LEINSTER
Strong winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.
Westerly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h on Saturday evening and early Saturday night with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.
Valid from 7pm to 12 midnight Saturday.
First signs of #StormJorge snowing in Longford. pic.twitter.com/dcM5P3aI5d— Carole Coleman (@Carolecoleman) February 29, 2020
Aaaaaaaa!!!! ❄️— Adi Wrobel (@Adi_Wrobel) February 29, 2020
I na co to komu?
Dzień Dobry!#Longford #Snow #Ireland pic.twitter.com/CeX5sSN0As
Longford now https://t.co/2pZxR0ycvQ pic.twitter.com/CFFPi8bqdM— Mark McCormack (@MarkMcC64572225) February 29, 2020
@CarlowWeather @deric_tv #Longford pic.twitter.com/R47wiiXDwC— Paul Hennessy (@PaulTenor) February 29, 2020
It's a white morning here in @LDSlashersGAA but luckily we're inside getting new and existing coaches trained up on Child Safeguarding. #GAA #Belong #BetterCoachesBetterPlayers @OfficialLDGAA @gaaleinster pic.twitter.com/Z7vpwGABjK— Ciaran Mac Eochaidh (@EochaidhMac) February 29, 2020
A status Yellow snow warning associated with #StormJorge has been issued for Ireland, valid from 7 a.m. this morning until 4 p.m. this afternoon— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 29, 2020
See https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt for details pic.twitter.com/Azve0VaY8m
Updated RED Wind Warning— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 29, 2020
A newly updated status RED Wind warning associated with #StormJorge has been issued for Galway and Clare
Note: the validation time has been put forward to 11:00
Valid from 11:00 this morning until 15:00 this afternoon
See https://t.co/juduxcKda8 pic.twitter.com/g6YOmY5vsL
This satellite pictures shows a close up picture of the centre of #StormJorge to the northwest of Ireland.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 29, 2020
The radar is picking up precipitation over the country, which is a mix of rain, hail and some snow. pic.twitter.com/a63DQUopvR
