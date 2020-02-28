WATCH LIVE: Track Storm Jorge as it moves towards Ireland across the Atlantic Ocean

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Watch the progress of Storm Jorge live on the weather tracker above. 

Longford looks set to avoid the worst of Storm Jorge (hor-hay) but Met Éireann have issued a Red Warning and warns of violent storm force winds off coast of Ireland. To read the details of the forecast click here.

