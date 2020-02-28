WATCH LIVE: Track Storm Jorge as it moves towards Ireland across the Atlantic Ocean
Watch the progress of Storm Jorge live on the weather tracker above.
Longford looks set to avoid the worst of Storm Jorge (hor-hay) but Met Éireann have issued a Red Warning and warns of violent storm force winds off coast of Ireland. To read the details of the forecast click here.
Also read: Met Éireann issues extremely rare Status Red weather warning for Storm Jorge with Longford upgraded to Status Orange
