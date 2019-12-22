Ballinasloe Gardaí appeal for information after shots fired through front door of house and van damaged

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following a shooting incident and criminal damage to a house in Brackernagh, Ballinasloe in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, December 22.

The home owner was sitting in the front room of the house when she heard two loud bangs at approximately 3am this morning.

There was extensive damage to the porch doors and front door of the house, and damage to a van that was parked in the driveway. No persons were injured during the incident.

Investigating Gardaí are anxious to speak to anybody who was in the vicinity of the Brackernagh, Ballinasloe between 2.30am and 3am this morning, Sunday, December 22.

Gardaí also wish to speak to any taxi drivers or other motorists who passed through or near the location and who may have dash cam footage to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 - 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

