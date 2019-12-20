Breaking: Illegally imported tobacco products seized in Lanesboro

Gardaí from the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Gardaí from Creggs Garda Station in Galway, carried out a search at Rathcline Court, Lanesborough, Co Longford, on Friday December 20, leading to the seizure of a sizeable amount of illegally imported tobacco products and some Cannabis.

During the course of the search, 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes, tobacco packets and a small amount of Cannabis (subject to analysis) were seized.No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

An Garda Síochána are liaising with Revenue Customs Service in relation to this investigation.

