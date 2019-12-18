Midlands post office robbed by men with gun and knife

Gardaí are investigating a robbery from the Post Office in Clara at approximately 9.30am this morning, Wednesday, December 18.

It's understood two men in balaclavas entered the premises with what's believed to be a firearm and a knife and threatened staff. They left the scene with a sum of cash in a Silver Toyota Avensis.

Gardaí have given the registration of that vehicle as 07 D 41514.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident and anyone with information to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users with camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time to contact Gardaí, as well as anyone who may have seen the Silver Toyota Avensis (07 D 41514).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.