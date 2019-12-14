MISSING: Gardaí seek help in tracing husband and wife

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in locating 53-year-old Bernard Devine and his wife 53-year-old Carol Devine who have been missing from Woodford Lane, Portmarnock, Co. Dublin since early Tuesday morning, December 10.

Bernard is described as being 5'7" in height with a slim build.

He is bald with brown eyes and sports a beard.



Carol is described as being 5'3" in height with a slim build.

She has blonde hair and green eyes.

It is not known what they were wearing when they left home.

Anyone who may have seen or has information on Bernard and Carol’s whereabouts are asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

