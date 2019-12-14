WARNING: Motorists warned of potentially dangerous road conditions overnight

Motorists have been warned about potentially dangerous road conditions across Ireland tonight and in the morning.

A Status Yellow Snow and Ice Warning from Met Eireann is in place until 11am tomorrow. Temperatures are set to drop as low as -3 tonight with wintry showers. Met Eireann is warning of icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

The AA is warning of localised accumulations of hail or snow which may lead to hazardous driving conditions while reminding motorists that it takes much longer to stop on icy roads. The advice is to slow down, leave yourself extra room to brake and keep all maneuvers gentle.

