Former restaurant and B&B in Longford sold for €142,000 in BidX1 auction

A former restaurant and B&B in Longford has sold at auction for €142,000.



The property, known as Samantha's restaurant and B&B at Main Street, Lanesboro, had a reserve of €120,000 and with two bidders showing strong interest in last Tuesday's BidX1 online auction, the property eventually sold for €142,000.

The vacant possession property features arranged over ground and first floors to provide a former cafe/restaurant and B&B.

Internally, the property comprises a ground floor cafe/restaurant together with a B&B together with six bedroom accommodation on ground and first floor level.

There are two self contained apartments to the rear which comprise one two bedroom and one three bedroom.

BidX1 were informed that the properties extend to a total of approximately 367 sq. m (3,950 sq. ft).

Also read: Met Éireann issues weather warning for all Ireland with snow on horizon